MADISON - On Sept. 18, 2019, Deborah Sue Heilert, passed away at the age of 53.

Deb was born Aug. 20, 1966 in Phoenix, Ariz., to Gordon and Judith Heilert. She received her bachelor's degree in Food Chemistry from University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1989 and worked throughout her career as a data analyst in various jobs in Madison.

Deb had two great passions: her love of animals and singing. She had an amazing voice and participated in many choirs in the Madison area including UW-Madrigal Singers, Isthmus Vocal Ensemble, and Orchard Ridge UCC Church Choir. To numerous pet owners in the greater Madison area, she attained almost legendary status for pet care. She was like a ‘dog whisperer' to many - bringing healing and love. She was known for her very kind and compassionate heart. She always wanted the best for others, whether human or animal. She will be greatly missed.

Deb is preceded in death by her brother, Scott; and her grandparents, Edward and Gertrude Bishop, and Edgar and Adeline Heilert. She is survived by her parents, Gordon and Judy; and many dear friends.

A Celebration of Deb's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at ORCHARD RIDGE UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 1501 Gilbert Rd., Madison. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to ORUCC or the Dane County Humane Society.

