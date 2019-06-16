Deborah Lee Rychlowski, 66, died June 12, 2019.

She was born in Milwaukee on January 29, 1953. Deborah was co-Valedictorian of her 1971 Class from West Milwaukee High School where she also earned a medal for perfect attendance and was a year book editor.

She received numerous art awards, including an international award, and the Bausch & Lomb Science Award for having the highest high school SAT math and science scores in her class. Deborah earned a degree in Economics from University of Wisconsin-Madison '74 and a JD from University of Wisconsin Law School '77.

She was a lawyer at the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, the Department of Health and Human Service and the Department of Corrections. She retired in 2017. Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Betty (Rauch) Rychlowski; and by her son, John. Deborah was also preceded in death by grandparents, Edmund and Clara (Demski) Rychowski and William and Louise (Schonach) Rauch.

She is survived by her husband of over 38 years, John Rogers Evans; five children, Anne, Jane, William, James and Mary; and an extended family. Deborah was a member of the Polish Heritage Club and Parkcrest Pool. She had a zest for life with hobbies including art, music, travel and shelling in Florida.

Deborah will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison on June 19 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send a gift to American Players Theatre in her name.