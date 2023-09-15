Channel 3000 obit obits obituaries graphic generic

Deborah L. Kucken, 74, of Fort Atkinson, WI passed away on September 11, 2023, surrounded by her children. Deb was born July 26, 1949, to Dorothy L. (Fleck) and James C. Koch in Fort Atkinson, WI. She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1967 and married Richard L. Kucken on September 12, 1970. Deb leaves behind a legacy of love through her four children: Amy Kucken (Scott Seavey), Laura Schoonover (Rick Schoonover), Michael Kucken (Aimee Adams), and Brad Kucken (Kara Emrick); 13 grandchildren: Owen and Meghan Seavey, Abagail, Joshua and Cooper Schoonover, Kroix and Claire Kucken, Brittnie, Tyler, Colby, Noah, Olivia, and Elijah Kucken; two honorary grandchildren: Noah and Abigail Frame; and three great-grandchildren: Amelia and Gaige Lamke, and Kaysen Kucken. Deb was preceded in death by her husband Richard Kucken in 2017.

Deb began her nursing career at the Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital as a Certified Nursing Assistant in the intensive care unit, later transitioning to the medical-surgical unit. Balancing family, work, and school, she earned her Practical Nursing Certification in 1987, followed by an associate degree in nursing (R.N.) in 1991, each from Madison Area Technical College. In 1991 she joined the cardiac intensive care unit at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Administration Hospital in Madison. After enjoying 20 years on staff, she retired in 2011.