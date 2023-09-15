Deborah L. Kucken, 74, of Fort Atkinson, WI passed away on September 11, 2023, surrounded by her children. Deb was born July 26, 1949, to Dorothy L. (Fleck) and James C. Koch in Fort Atkinson, WI. She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1967 and married Richard L. Kucken on September 12, 1970. Deb leaves behind a legacy of love through her four children: Amy Kucken (Scott Seavey), Laura Schoonover (Rick Schoonover), Michael Kucken (Aimee Adams), and Brad Kucken (Kara Emrick); 13 grandchildren: Owen and Meghan Seavey, Abagail, Joshua and Cooper Schoonover, Kroix and Claire Kucken, Brittnie, Tyler, Colby, Noah, Olivia, and Elijah Kucken; two honorary grandchildren: Noah and Abigail Frame; and three great-grandchildren: Amelia and Gaige Lamke, and Kaysen Kucken. Deb was preceded in death by her husband Richard Kucken in 2017.
Deb began her nursing career at the Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital as a Certified Nursing Assistant in the intensive care unit, later transitioning to the medical-surgical unit. Balancing family, work, and school, she earned her Practical Nursing Certification in 1987, followed by an associate degree in nursing (R.N.) in 1991, each from Madison Area Technical College. In 1991 she joined the cardiac intensive care unit at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Administration Hospital in Madison. After enjoying 20 years on staff, she retired in 2011.
Following retirement, Deb earned her Master Gardener Certification, volunteered with Rotary Botanical Gardens, and was a member of the Wisconsin Hardy Plant Society and Olbrich Botanical Garden. She created a backyard oasis, the setting of many happy memories, and in 2020 won top prize in the Friends of Rose Lake Backyard Wildlife contest. An accomplished quilter and cross-stitcher, she was involved with multiple quilting clubs, including a Singer Featherweight sewing group in Stoughton, and numerous cross-stitch communities. She also knit and donated hats for the infusion center patients at the VA Hospital in Madison.
She was immensely proud and very protective of her children and grandchildren and cherished every moment with family. A perfect day for Deb included talking with family and friends, gardening, quilting, or cross-stitching, then winding down with the Hallmark Channel and a good book, dogs by her side. When visiting, one was greeted with the smell of warm-scented candles and brownies. She loved decorating her house for holidays, and especially loved Halloween.
Henry Vilas Zoo acknowledged the hard work and dedication of garden volunteer Marge Weiland (Deb’s close friend, co-worker at the VA Hospital and master gardener partner) by naming the renovated pond and surrounding gardens The Koi Pond in honor of Deb Kucken.
The family will hold a private memorial service and interment; and wishes to thank the staff at Agrace Hospice in Janesville for providing Deb with exceptional care.