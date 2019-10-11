MADISON - Deborah Elizabeth Brescoll, age 69, passed away peacefully in her home, with family by her side, on Monday, October 7, 2019.

She was born on November 25, 1949 in Detroit, MI to parents, Charles and Joan (Blood) Brescoll.

Deborah "Deb" was a 1967 graduate of Two Rivers High School and earned her Bachelors Degree in English from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. Over the span of her career, Deb worked mostly for the State of Wisconsin in various capacities with a stint in the private sector, ultimately retiring as the Budget Director of the State Court System. She was dedicated to her work and took pride in her skills and achievements. Throughout her life, she has touched many lives and maintained many close friendships. Deb will be remembered as an incredibly bright woman, who loved to laugh and experience life. She always found a way to make the best of situations and made friends wherever she went.

Deb had many interests and generally enjoyed life and doing just about anything. She loved to travel, watch sports, play games, do puzzles, eat dessert, be with her friends and family, listen to music, dance, host parties, and above all babysit her granddaughter, Peyton. Deb had many great adventures in life and had a sharp mind to remember them all.

Deb is survived by her son, Michael Neuenfeldt; granddaughter, Peyton; brothers, Dennis (Mary) Brescoll and Jim (Carol) Brescoll; nieces and nephews, Julie (Brian) Pandya, Laurie Brescoll, Jim (Rachel) Brescoll, Jennie (Nick) Mancuso, Liz (Todd) Glance, Tori (George) Brescoll, Chrissi (Alex) Brescoll; other family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and partner, Daniel Hudkins.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the numerous dear friends that helped Deb and kept her spirits up over the past few years. Deb had the most amazing, supportive, and caring group of friends from across all aspects of her life. Lastly, a heartfelt thank you to Agrace Hospice for their exceptional care at the close of her life and the multiple caregivers who became friends.

A memorial service honoring the life of Deborah will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Visitation will take place starting at 2:00 p.m. and there will be a reception following the service.

