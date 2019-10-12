Deborah "Debbie" L. Mason

Debbie Mason age 60 passed away October 10, 2019 after an almost two year battle with breast cancer.

Debbie was born on June 2, 1959 to Ed and Myrna (Moore) Spohn in Denver, Colorado. She was the third of eight children. Debbie was 7 years old when the family moved from Illinois to a farm just outside of Camp Douglas, Wisconsin. She attended Tomah High School.

Debbie married Jerry Mason on November 1, 1975, an unusually warm and beautiful sunny day for central Wisconsin. She and Jerry loved playing games, especially euchre. They eventually grew to love travelling, cruising was their vacation of choice. They were fortunate to travel to Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, many Caribbean islands and a dream trip for Debbie to Paris including a European cruise to Spain, France and Italy.

Debbie didn't always take the easy way through Iife. Marrying and having a baby as a teenager. Going to college as an adult, having their fourth child and moving to a new state in the process. She always said she and Jerry did the Midwest tour beginning their life together in Wisconsin then moving to Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Indiana and finally back to Wisconsin in 2001.

It was through her Dad that she became interested in real estate appraisal and eventually becoming an assessor in his footsteps. Her sister Alice calling her one day in 2001 telling her there was an ad in the paper for an opening in the Madison Assessor's Office that, "had her name written all over it" prompted their move from Indiana back to Wisconsin and a career change. Debbie then worked for the City of Sun Prairie Assessor's Office since 2002 becoming the City Assessor in 2008.

Her heart was shattered and she was forever changed when they lost their son Josh in 2011 at the age of 22 due to a stroke. She didn't know it was possible to cry so many tears.

Life changed once again when a routine mammogram in November 2017 revealed she had triple negative breast cancer. Her chemotherapy treatment was truncated due to an allergic reaction to two of the chemo drugs. After chemotherapy, surgery and radiation she thought she beat the breast cancer beast only to learn in January 2019 that it had escaped to her lungs and bones. Another battle to fight and eventually lose.

Debbie is survived by her husband of 43 years, Jerry. Three children, Jonathon of Fort Wayne, IN, Jeremy of Madison and Autumn of Windsor, WI. Her mother Myrna Spohn of Camp Douglas, WI; six sisters and brothers; her sister and best friend Alice (Mike) Hodges of Madison, Judy Spohn of Black River Falls, WI; Tim (Christine) Spohn of Camp Douglas, Linda (Chris) Squires of Tomah, Dan Spohn of Camp Douglas and Paul (Joan) Spohn of Tomah; mother-in-law Elva Parkhurst of Reedsburg and many, many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her dad Ed Spohn, father-in-law Jon Parkhurst, nieces Rhesa Spohn and Sara Spohn, sister Joan Reynolds, brother-in-law Jim Mason and son Josh Mason.

Debbie would like to thank everyone involved in her fight for survival. Dr Frontiera, the nursing staff at Columbus Clinic, nursing & doctor staff, CNA staff at St Mary's Hospital, Ryan Ambulance transportation staff.

Her awesome co-workers at the City of Sun Prairie, friends from the Madison Assessor's Office, the many friends who offered support and cooked meals for her and Jerry. Most of all her family, Jerry, Jonathon, Jeremy and Autumn for their love and support throughout this ordeal and life. Her sister Alice for providing time and transportation to medical appointments and just being there every step of the way. Dear friends Paul and Laura Evert of Howard, WI.

In lieu of flowers a donation to St Jude's Children's Hospital would be appreciated.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, 100 Bartell Street, Camp Douglas, WI 54618. Visitation will be from 4-7:00 PM on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 and will continue from 10-11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the church.