OREGON- Deborah A. Dorman Newton, age 68, of Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. She was born on Jan. 16, 1951, the daughter of Earl and Della (Keilhofer) Dorman.

Deborah graduated from Lodi High School and Madison Beauty College. She was a waitress at the Waterfall Restaurant and DJ's Steakhouse both in Oregon. Deborah was an avid reader. She was a social butterfly and enjoyed being in the company of others, especially her grandchildren and her furry felines.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; children, Todd (Torry) Fredrick, Billie Jo (Jeremy) Fredrick, and Brandon Dorman; grandchildren, Marcus, Mason, and Chase Fredrick and Taylor (Ashlyn) and Ryley Thurler; great-grandchildren, Marley, Lennon, Kai and Pax Thurler; her bonus family, David (Kara), Lynne (Dave) Johnson, Erika Jo Johnson, Nathan and Erin Newton; siblings, Sandy (Ken) Meier, Lynda (Bob) Busse; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Earl "Buddy".

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Deborah's name to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Chicago, Ill. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.