Debbie K. Atkisson, 62, of Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Southwest Health Center in Platteville.

A visitation will be held at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, of Platteville, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., where there will be a time of sharing at 6:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Debbie K. Atkisson Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.