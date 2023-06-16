Deanne Von Arx

MONTICELLO, Wis. -- Deanne Joy Von Arx, age 86 of Monticello passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday, June 12, 2023 at her home. She was born on March 27, 1937 in Monroe, WI the daughter of Wayne and Elnora (Duerst) Showers. Deanne graduated from New Glarus High School in 1955. Deanne married Gerald Meland in 1956 and they had three sons Terry, Daniel, and Scott. Deanne married Donald Von Arx in 1978. Deanne and Don bought the Alpine Resort on Lake Oneida in Harshaw, WI in 1983. Deanne loved running the Alpine Resort with her son Scott, and she enjoyed her many friends there. She owned and operated the resort for over 36 years and retired when she was 82 years old in 2019. Deanne then moved back to southern WI to be closer to family.
Deanne is survived by her three sons Terry (Judy) Meland, Daniel Meland, and Scott Meland, grandchildren Eric Meland and Cassandra Rausch, great-grandchildren Olivia Meland-Hingst, Tanner Meland-Hingst, and Esmae Sophia Rausch and Everett Rausch. “Auntie”, as she was called by many, is further survived by her life-long best friend and sister Delayne (Mert) Retrum, and nieces, with whom she was especially close to, Cindee (Kord) Flesher, Jori Wirth, and Sherri (James) Holz. And finally, Deanne is survived by her cat and best, best buddy Kitty, who has now moved to sunny Cave Creek, AZ to live with Deanne’s son Terry and family.
Deanne was preceded in death by her parents Wayne and Elnora Showers, grandmother Margaret Mueller, and husbands Gerald Meland and Don Von Arx.
Also, a very special note of thanks to the following who were outstanding in the support and care of Deanne: Delayne Retrum (sister) and her husband Mert, Cindee Flesher (niece) and her husband Kord, Jori Wirth (niece) and her late husband Duane, Laura Pippenger (home support services), Sherri Holz (niece), Danny Meland (son), and Brooke Hoesly, Kelly Johnson, and the many others at SSM Health.
A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI. A time of remembrance will conclude the gathering at 3:00 p.m. Inurnment will be in the Swiss Church Cemetery, New Glarus.