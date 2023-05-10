DeAnn (McCormick) Moore

DeAnn (McCormick) Moore passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023. She was born on March 5, 1937, to Mary Alice (Purcell) and Lawrence McCormick. She graduated from Madison Edgewood High School in 1955. After high school she enrolled for a time in the convent of the Sisters of the Holy Cross in Merrill, Wis., where she taught English at their school. After leaving the convent she worked in the lab at St. Mary's Hospital and for a brief time at Wisconsin Central Colony.

On May 7, 1960, DeAnn married Thomas P. Moore at St. Raphael’s Cathedral in Madison. She was very active in the community and was a charter member of the Monona Jaycettes. She was also a charter member of the City of Monona EMS Service, which she served for many years. She wrote a column for the Monona Community Herald for several years and had her own cable access TV Show on Viking Media at the dawn of cable television. In 1986, DeAnn graduated from MATC with an Associate’s Degree as an R.N. She was a Geriatric Specialist and over the years had worked for Arbor View, Attic Angels, and the Visiting Nurses Service.