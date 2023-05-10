DeAnn (McCormick) Moore passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023. She was born on March 5, 1937, to Mary Alice (Purcell) and Lawrence McCormick. She graduated from Madison Edgewood High School in 1955. After high school she enrolled for a time in the convent of the Sisters of the Holy Cross in Merrill, Wis., where she taught English at their school. After leaving the convent she worked in the lab at St. Mary's Hospital and for a brief time at Wisconsin Central Colony.
On May 7, 1960, DeAnn married Thomas P. Moore at St. Raphael’s Cathedral in Madison. She was very active in the community and was a charter member of the Monona Jaycettes. She was also a charter member of the City of Monona EMS Service, which she served for many years. She wrote a column for the Monona Community Herald for several years and had her own cable access TV Show on Viking Media at the dawn of cable television. In 1986, DeAnn graduated from MATC with an Associate’s Degree as an R.N. She was a Geriatric Specialist and over the years had worked for Arbor View, Attic Angels, and the Visiting Nurses Service.
DeAnn was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish for 63 years. She was grateful for her Catholic faith and the lessons she learned from her parents. She was proud of her family and continues to be an inspiration to them.
DeAnn is survived by her six children, Colin (Greg Pulvermacher), Eileen, Bridget Emery, Margaret (Troy) Schuelke, Brian (Terri) and Dan (Lorena); 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; her sister, Mary K. Vasquez; brother, Lawrence P. McCormick; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Alice and Lawrence McCormick; her husband, Thomas; grandson, William Thomas Parker; son-in-law, Michael Emery; brother-in-law, Raymond Vasquez; nephew, Kevin McCormick; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth McCormick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, and again at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday. Burial will follow the Mass at Roselawn Memorial Park, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in DeAnn’s name to the Monona EMS Service. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
