Dean Manning

MADISON- Dean D. Manning Ph. D, age 78, passed away at home on May 21, 2019 at 3:25 a.m. holding his wife Judy’s hand.

Dean grew up in Grand Junction and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad. He earned a B.S. and M.S. at Colorado State University. He served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1968 as a Medical Service Corps officer at the 1st Army Medical Lab in downtown Manhattan, NY and the 31st Field Hospital in Korat, Thailand. He and Judy were married in December 1966 in New York City. After his discharge they moved to Bozeman, Mont., where they both earned their doctorates in Microbiology.

In 1975, they moved to Madison, Wis., where they had a wonderful life together. They shared an academic career employed by the Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology in the School of Medicine and Public Health at UW-Madison.

Dean had several passions in life; hunting, fishing, gardening, and Mountain Dew. His motto was “anything worth doing is worth overdoing.”

Dean is survived by his wife; Judy, sister; Lenore; and Cody, his cat.

If you wish, you may send a message to Judy by email at jemannin@wisc.edu. Additionally, if you wish, make a donation to Dean’s favorite charity, the Dane County Humane Society.

At a later date, a private celebration of life will be at his home. If you would like to be notified, please email Judy.

Special thanks to Carrie, Chuck, Amy, Dustin, Ally, Agrace at home HospiceCare and Dennis Maki, MD.

