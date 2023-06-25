Dean Frederick Ross

MADISON - Dean F. Ross, age 65, of Windsor, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Mercy Hospital. He was born in Madison, Wis., on July 8, 1957, to Delwin and Darlene (Wagner) Ross.
Dean and Laurie had been married for 38 years. Dean was an avid golfer, rarely missing a weekend when the sun was shining (or even when it wasn’t). He also had a talent for anything mechanical and enjoyed working on cars and helping his family and friends think through and solve problems. Dean adored his dogs, Jazz and Oliver. He naturally sought to brighten the days of those around him, was quick with a joke and even quicker to laugh. He was caring and fun-loving, and those that knew him will treasure the memories they have of Dean smiling while doing what he loved and enjoying life.
Dean is survived by his wife, Laurie; children, Kathryn (Matthew) Rivard, Kevin (Jennifer) Ross and Kristopher Ross (Pang Xiong); grandchildren, Ian and Avery Rivard; mother, Darlene; siblings, Diane (John) Ordway, Denise (Scott) Olson, Dawn (Joe) Borelli and Debra (Greg) Hermus; mother-in-law, Donna Anderson; brother-in-law, Mike (Marybeth) Anderson; and sister-in-law, Suzy Anderson. He is further survived by many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Delwin Ross; father-in-law, Terry Anderson; and brother-in-law, Tim Anderson.
A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, on Friday, July 21, 2023, from 12 noon until the time of the memorial service at 3 p.m. Military honors to follow.
Memorial donations may be made to the Dane County Humane Society, UW-Madison Cardiovascular Research Center or the American Family Children’s Hospital in honor of Dean’s grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
