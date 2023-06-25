Dean Frederick Ross

MADISON - Dean F. Ross, age 65, of Windsor, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Mercy Hospital. He was born in Madison, Wis., on July 8, 1957, to Delwin and Darlene (Wagner) Ross.

Dean and Laurie had been married for 38 years. Dean was an avid golfer, rarely missing a weekend when the sun was shining (or even when it wasn’t). He also had a talent for anything mechanical and enjoyed working on cars and helping his family and friends think through and solve problems. Dean adored his dogs, Jazz and Oliver. He naturally sought to brighten the days of those around him, was quick with a joke and even quicker to laugh. He was caring and fun-loving, and those that knew him will treasure the memories they have of Dean smiling while doing what he loved and enjoying life.