OREGON - Dean E. Cloud, age 76, passed away at UW Hospital, on Monday, June 12, 2023, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on June 2, 1947. Together with his mother, Inez, and brother, Lee, Dean moved to Madison then to the farm in Brooklyn.
Dean attended Brooklyn grade school. He was in the last freshman class in Brooklyn before going to Oregon High School where he graduated in 1965. He played basketball and football and throughout his life loved all sports. He was an avid Packers and Badgers fan and enjoyed watching an occasional Nascar race with his neighbor and friend, Ricky, that he missed so much. Dean worked all his life for a variety of employers including Holmes Tire, Badger welding, Amerigas, Sam’s and for his lifelong friends, Dean and Shirley, at O & A manufacturing, just retiring the beginning of 2023.
Dean is survived by his daughter, Brenda; grandson, Vince DiMaggio; sister, Kathy Casad; brother, Mike Calhoun; niece, Brooke and her family; sister-in-law, Sandy Cloud; nephews, Todd and Jason and their families; step-sister, Sue Mink and her family; and his forever friends, Bonnie and her family, and Russ, Denny and Ed who were there till the end with love and support. Thank You.
Dean was preceded in death by his mom, Inez Calhoun; step-father, Frank Calhoun; brother, Lee Cloud; grandson, Jovanni DiMaggio; and step-siblings, Patty, Charlene and Pete.
A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Friday, June 23, 2023. A graveside service will follow at Graves Cemetery in the Town of Rutland at 12:15 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Dean’s name to Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin.
“Here, I got that!”
Special thanks to Meriter Unity and UW Hospital for their never-ending care and compassion for Dean. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
