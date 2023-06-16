Dean E. Cloud

OREGON - Dean E. Cloud, age 76, passed away at UW Hospital, on Monday, June 12, 2023, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on June 2, 1947. Together with his mother, Inez, and brother, Lee, Dean moved to Madison then to the farm in Brooklyn.

Dean attended Brooklyn grade school. He was in the last freshman class in Brooklyn before going to Oregon High School where he graduated in 1965. He played basketball and football and throughout his life loved all sports. He was an avid Packers and Badgers fan and enjoyed watching an occasional Nascar race with his neighbor and friend, Ricky, that he missed so much. Dean worked all his life for a variety of employers including Holmes Tire, Badger welding, Amerigas, Sam’s and for his lifelong friends, Dean and Shirley, at O & A manufacturing, just retiring the beginning of 2023.

