Deacon John "Jack" Kenneth Fernan

Madison - Deacon John Kenneth "Jack" Fernan, Madison passed away on October 27, 2019 at the age of 82, at the inpatient hospice unit at the William Middleton Veterans Hospital after a battle with cancer.

Jack received wonderful care from everyone at the V.A. & Heartland Hospice.

Jack was born on May 30, 1937 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin and was the fourth youngest of Thomas & Ann (Rubbert) Fernan's 12 children. Jack attended St. Bernard Parish School and East High School in Madison. He served in the Army from 1955-1957 and then entered the banking industry and married Joan (Hutton) Fernan in 1960, moving to Monroe where they raised their children, Patrick (wife Lisa Bies Fernan) and Ann. After returning to Madison and divorcing, Jack worked in real estate and as a nursing home administrator. As a faithful Catholic, Jack was an usher, reader and server at parish Masses, a catechist, the President of the Holy Name Society, an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion to area hospitals, an active and strong supporter of Pro-Life, Pro-Family, and Peace & Justice causes, and a member of the National Advisory Committee of the US Catholic Health Association for long-term care. He studied in the Diocese of Madison Permanent Diaconate Formation Program and was ordained to the diaconate by Most Reverend Robert C. Morlino, Bishop of Madison, on July 23, 2004 at St. Raphael Cathedral, Madison. Jack assisted as a deacon at St. Raphael Cathedral Parish, Holy Redeemer Parish, St. Patrick Parish, and Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Madison. During his diaconal years of service to the Diocese of Madison, Deacon Fernan assisted Most Reverend William Bullock, Bishop Emeritus, Diocese of Madison, as Master of Ceremonies, assisted Reverend Father Lawrence Kieffer, the Chaplain for the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Madison, and provided pastoral care to the incarcerated at the Dane County Jail, Madison. He began Madison's homeless shelter while director of Madison Urban Ministry and served at Durwood's Glen. Jack was awarded a medal by Bishop Morlino for his dedication and devotion to the Madison Catholic Community.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; four half-siblings; his brothers, Alexander & Edward; sisters, Elaine, Donna, Corinne, Patricia & Janet; and ex-wife, Joan.

He is survived by his daughter, Ann; son & daughter-in-law, Patrick & Lisa; grandchildren, Sean & Kylie, siblings, Tom, Roberta, Jim & Sharon; along with many nieces, nephews, in-laws & wonderful friends.

Special thanks to Dr. Sabina Agrawal and Dr. John Bohn for their friendship and care.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bernard Parish Church, 2438 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 12:00 pm. The Most Reverend Donald J. Hying, Bishop of Madison, will celebrate the Holy Mass, with Reverend Father Michael Radowicz, Pastor, St. Bernard Parish, as homilist. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison, and on Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 11:00 am until the start of the Holy Mass, at St. Bernard Parish Church, Madison. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Madison, Wisconsin. A funeral luncheon will take place in the St. Bernard Parish Church Hall after the Holy Mass.

