OREGON-De Etta E. Amdahl, age 84, of Oregon, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at her home.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St. Oregon, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Interment will follow at Prairie Mound Cemetery, Oregon. Luncheon will follow at the funeral home. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.