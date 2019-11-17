Dayna K. Mullikin, age 32 of rural Shullsburg, WI passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at UW-Hospital in Madison, WI. She was born October 12, 1987 at Meriter Hospital in Madison the daughter of Gregory and Brenda (Kraus) Mullikin. Dayna lived her entire life with her parents in Shullsburg and attended Darlington High School in Darlington, WI.

Dayna is survived by her parents: Brenda and Gregory Mullikin; two brothers: Shaun (Amy) Mullikin and Ian Mullikin both of Shullsburg; one sister: Arriel (Shane) Kudela of Shullsburg; her nieces: Aubry and Leah Mullikin and Evelyn Kudela; two nephews: Bryce Mullikin and Sawyer Kudela; and her maternal grandparents: Allen (Betty) Kraus of Shullsburg. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Basil (Margery) Mullikin.

Dayna was a member of Chromosome 18 Registry and Research Society, Darlington Saddle Club, Dunbarton 4-H, the Special Olympics, and Dairyland Driving Club. She loved horses in general but especially loved riding them and driving ponies. She enjoyed swimming, camping with her family, music, arts & crafts, drawing, and always gave her dogs unconditional love.

Dayna was a social butterfly who loved to spend time with her friends watching movies and eating popcorn, calling people on their birthday (sometimes at 7 am) and could start a conversation with anyone she met. She always thought of other people first, and will always be remembered for how kind and caring she was. She could always put a smile on your face, sometimes without even trying. She had a special place in her heart for her nieces and nephews. Dayna will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Centenary United Methodist Church (226 W. Church St., Shullsburg) with Rev. Stanton Bockwoldt officiating. A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Erickson Funeral Home (235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg) and on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at the church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Dayna's name.

