Marshall - David W. Schell, age 77, of Marshall, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Fountainhead Homes in DeForest.

He was born on January 6, 1942, in La Crosse, WI, the son of Goodwin Schell and Bertella (Beaver) Schell.

Dave was employed with MG&E for 41 years retiring in 2004. He was a lifelong dedicated Wisconsin sports fan, supporter of Madison Scouts Drum & Bugle Corps, and a member of the American Bowling Congress. Dave was a very accomplished bowler participating in over 30 ABC championships. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, following his children's and grandchildren's sporting and other activities, and was a lifelong blood donor for the American Red Cross

Dave is survived by three sons, Todd (Jennifer) Schell, Tim (Cathy) Schell, and Mike (Pam) Schell; brother, Brian (Nancy) Schell; sister, Diane Sauer; and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Craig Schell.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.

Dave's family would like to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice and Fountain Head Homes for all of the kind and compassionate care they gave him.

Memorials may be made to memorials to one of Dave's favorite charities, UW Hospital & Clinics, American Red Cross or Madison Scouts Drum & Bugle Corps.

