David W. Cox

David William Cox was born on May 29, 1939, in Minnesota. He passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on December 1, 2018 at his home in Madison.

David, the eldest of three sons of the Rev Elverado and Coyla Cox, grew up as a minister's and later a teacher's son in "small-town" mid 1950's America, but he ultimately became a valued member of the Diplomatic Corp in the US State Department, living in various cities around the world.

During the first 12 years of his life, David lived in West Concord and Pine Island, Minnesota. After his father's death, he moved with his family to Monroe, Wisconsin, in 1951. David graduated valedictorian of his class from Monroe High School in 1957, and Suma Cum Laud from Hamline University in Saint Paul, Minnesota, in 1961. He served in the Foreign Service of the US State Department for 30 years, where he was stationed in Switzerland, Suriname, Venezuela, and Colombia, and other postings then later in Washington, DC.

After retirement, and for the past several years, he and his wife Oma have resided in Madison, Wisconsin. Dave is a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He loved his family connections and expanded them, and then kept up with the extended family all across the United States- and even around the world- and he played a vital role in reuniting them and becoming part of their lives after all of the intervening years. David loves sports and was an especially avid fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Packers (after forsaking the Washington Redskins).

Dave is survived by his wife Oma, daughter Ximena Bryce and two grandchildren, Taylor and Cayden(Falls Church, VA), and to brothers (Rev. Charles Cox, Dallas Tx and sons) and Tom Cox, Monroe, WI). But most significantly, will also be sorely missed by his friends, his extended family, and numerous step relations, all of whom were special parts of his life, and he in theirs.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at Cress Funeral Home, 6021 University Ave., Madison, WI. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 7, 2018 at First United Methodist Church, 203 Wisconsin Ave., in Madison, WI., with Rev. Dr. Mark A. Fowler presiding. Interment will be in Rock Creek Cemetery, Washington, DC.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, Madison, WI or to your favorite charity in his memory.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.