David T. "Oly" Olson, age 61, of Madison, passed away at home on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

He was born on Oct. 11, 1958, in Madison, the son of Thomas J. and Dorothy L. (Aavang) Olson.

Dave graduated from Madison East High School, where he was an avid hockey player. He loved the game so much he continued to play hockey recreationally. Dave worked as a custodian for the Madison Metropolitan School District for over 30 years, primarily at Madison East High School and O'Keeffe Middle School, formally known as Marquette Middle School, retiring in 2014. He enjoyed golfing, watching NASCAR, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. Dave loved his Cadillacs and Corvette. They were truly his babies.

Dave is survived by his fiancée, Pat Shirley; sister, Mary Lou (Francis) Stanek; sister-in-law, Linda Olson; three nieces, Jodi Stanek, Michelle Rich and Kimberly (Anthony Winge) Olson; nephew, Brian (Jennifer) Olson; great niece, Levi Rich and great nephews, Colton Rich and Lucas and Tyler Olson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Duane A. Olson.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, with the Rev. Jeff Vanden Heuvel presiding.

Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

