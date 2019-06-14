David Strand passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Milwaukee, after a long battle with throat cancer.

He was born on Sept. 20, 1946, in Richland Center to Wilson and Agnes Strand. After graduating from La Follette High School and the Wisconsin School of Electronics, he joined the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft mechanic where he served his country during the Vietnam War.

He was a talented mechanic and electrician who used his skills as the service manager at a local car dealership and later as a telephone lineman and substation installer. He eventually found his career at the VA Hospital in Madison, where he worked in the engineering department as a mechanic, repairing everything from heating and air conditions systems to malfunctioning beds and operating tables.

David was a Patriot who loved his country, quite often volunteering his time at the local VFW. He was an avid bowler, hunter, and fisherman who loved the outdoors, hunting morels, wild asparagus, and watercress. He would often host fish fry's for his fellow employees at the VA Hospital with the fish he caught. David's family would like to thank the many friends and neighbors who have helped David these past several years.

David is survived by his son, Dennis Strand (Jill); granddaughters, Victoria and Elizabeth; brothers, Ron Strand and Mitchell (Audrey) Weger; sister, Michelle Weger-Donley (James Donley); and longtime partner, Norma Swenson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Agnes (Shannon) and Wilson "Fritz"; and sister, Nancy Soules.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, with the Rev. Lex Liberatore officiating. A luncheon will follow the service. Burial with military rites will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fisher House Wisconsin of Milwaukee or Lake Edge United Church of Christ.

A very humorous fellow, always quick with a joke, Dave was a wealth of knowledge, and a tremendous resource in many areas. He will be greatly missed. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420