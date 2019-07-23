Ridgeway - David "Scrappy" Edl came wailing into this world on the 1st day of summer 1955 (6-21-55). Exactly 64 years & 1 month later (7-21-19) Dave passed peacefully away surrounded by his family who were the ones doing the wailing on his way out of our lives.

Born 8th of 10, Dave admitted to being a "handful" from an early age & fondly remembered spending a lot of time with his beloved "T áta" (Grandpa Joe) as a result of his parents needing an extra hand! An avid harmonica player, many people not even native to Ridgeway experienced his music while in town, as Dave would pull out his "harp" and play wherever & whenever the spirit moved him to play…which was pretty often! (Often on The Green or behind the depot)

Dave had a mischievious spirit, loved life, loved God, & loved his family & friend circle who were always a 2nd family to him.

He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, his parents, John & Pat Edl, oldest brother Nick & infant sister Antoinette & nephews Raymond LaFlash & Jacob Gunther.

Dave is survived by 8 brothers & sisters: Mary Fran (Giles) Grimes, Henry (Pat) Edl, Phillip (Pam) Edl, Peter (Paula) Edl, Jeanne (Sheldon) LaFlash, Victoria (Tony) Ostry, Joan (KT) Gunther & Susan (Tracy "Pete") Peterson, 50+ nieces & nephews, and countless friends & relatives.

Anyone who knew him can verify Dave had many, and sometimes strong opinions (!) on various topics. He loved to have a good time, but also worked hard when he had a task in hand. Sometimes he took (a bit too much!) enjoyment out of "stirring the pot" & getting others' ire up…maybe just to let us know we could ALL be a little foolish at times!

If you listen close, maybe in the wee hours of the night/early morning, if you are lucky, you will hear the faint strains of harmonica playing in the distance. At this very moment, perhaps, Dave may finally have the chance to be "Jammin'" with Bob Marley, Neil Young, or BB King…some of his favorite artists. I sure hope so!

Visitation & Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 until 3:30 PM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME In Dodgeville. A luncheon will follow at Hidden Valley Community Church.

In lieu of flowers, Dave's family will be contributing any donations given to cancer programs.



