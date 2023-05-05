David Ryan Archie

Madison - David Ryan Archie, beloved brother and uncle, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023 after a nearly ten-year battle with Early-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease.

David was born on April 9, 1986, the first child of David A. Archie and Regina M. (Roche) Archie. David was a sweet and amiable baby who carried his good-hearted nature throughout his life.