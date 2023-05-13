Madison - David Ryan Archie, beloved brother and uncle, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023 after a nearly ten-year battle with Early-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease.
David was born on April 9, 1986, the first child of David A. Archie and Regina M. (Roche) Archie. David was a sweet and amiable baby who carried his good-hearted nature throughout his life.
Growing up, he loved playing and watching sports with his family and participated on the varsity football and baseball teams at Edgewood High School, winning a state championship his senior year. Additionally, David developed an interest in science, specifically weather and climate as well as physics, during his high school years.
After graduating from Edgewood High School in 2004, David went on to study meteorology and physics at Northland College, where he also played baseball and enjoyed the culture and nature of Ashland, WI.
David worked as a data analyst and in customer support after he returned to Madison. He managed his dad’s estate after his death in 2007 as well as his grandmother’s estate after her death in 2012. He enjoyed time watching sports with friends and family as well as taking his sister’s dog, Miller, on walks.
David became an uncle in 2017 and again in 2020, a title of which he was very proud. He is survived by his sister, Maria, and her three children, Hazel Lee Archie-Nelson, Theo David Archie-Nelson, and Maya Jean Archie-Nelson, as well as many cousins, aunts, and uncles. He was preceded in death by his mother, Regina; his father, Dave; his maternal grandparents, Ray and Genne Roche; his paternal grandparents, David E. Archie, Betty Lou (Archie) Pearson, and Wallace Pearson; and great-aunt Mary Jean Seefeldt.
A visitation is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 10 AM with a service at 11:30 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N Sherman Ave, Madison, WI 53704. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
