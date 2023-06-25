David Roger Ward passed away at home on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from an
autoimmune liver disease with Marilyn and Lulu beside him. Dave was born on July 31, 1943 in Richland Center, WI to David and Sarita (Stout) Ward, and then grew up in Belleville. Dave met Marilyn Waters from Lansing, MI at 1 West Wilson where they both worked. A love deeper than the ocean soon formed and they were married on July 12, 1964. In their married life you seldom saw one without the other. They were a team and liked being together and doing things together. Dave worked for the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration for thirty-eight years. He and Marilyn retired on the same day and began their retirement years where they loved saying “Every night’s a Friday night and every day’s a Saturday.”
Dave is survived by his wife Marilyn, three brothers Howard (Maxine), Dale (Sharon Manion), Terry (Maria Montello), nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and greatnephews. He also leaves Marilyn’s family whom he was very close to.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece Tonya Manion.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at the First United Church of Christ, 130 East Church St., Belleville, WI with Rev. Laura Kolden officiating.
A gathering of relatives and friends will precede the memorial service from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the First United Church of Christ in Belleville.
There are not enough words to thank everyone for the kindness and support during Dave’s illness and now after. I want to give a special thank you to Pastor Laura who has helped me through this difficult time. Thank you from my heart to Dr. Jensena Carlson, Interim Hospice – Erin, Gill, Rebecca, Ally, Kiara – you are truly special people. Thank you, Andy, for taking care of Dave on his last journey away from home.
Dave was one special guy and will always be loved and forever in our hearts.
The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.