David Roger Ward

David Roger Ward passed away at home on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from an

autoimmune liver disease with Marilyn and Lulu beside him. Dave was born on July 31, 1943 in Richland Center, WI to David and Sarita (Stout) Ward, and then grew up in Belleville. Dave met Marilyn Waters from Lansing, MI at 1 West Wilson where they both worked. A love deeper than the ocean soon formed and they were married on July 12, 1964. In their married life you seldom saw one without the other. They were a team and liked being together and doing things together. Dave worked for the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration for thirty-eight years. He and Marilyn retired on the same day and began their retirement years where they loved saying “Every night’s a Friday night and every day’s a Saturday.”