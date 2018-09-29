Madison-David “Rocky” Larson, age 64, passed away Thursday, September 27, 2018 due to ongoing health complications with his son, Kurt, and ex-wife, Brenda, by his side.

Born on February 21, 1954 the son of Charles and Donna (Garant) Larson. Rocky was raised in Kaukauna and graduated from Mosinee High School in 1972. He married Brenda Baril on April 23, 1983 and they later moved to Madison where they raised their son, Kurt, and spent many happy years together. He was a loyal FedEx employee. Rocky was a simple man who enjoyed being on the water and watching Wisconsin sports. Most of all, he enjoyed being with his son, who he bragged about every chance he got. He loved his daughter-in-law, Megan, and most recently, he became enamored with his first grandchild Bella. Rocky never let the little (or big) things bother him. He was one of the easiest people to be around and never took life too seriously.

Rocky is survived by his son, Kurtis (Megan) Larson of New Bern, NC. and Granddaughter, Bella. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Donna Larson, and brother, Charles “Skip” Larson.

A Funeral Service will be held at 6pm on Friday, October 5, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N Sherman Ave, Madison. Visitation will be held from 3pm until the time of service. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.