David Rehfeldt

David L. Rehfeldt, 75, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 24, 2022 in the John R. Moses Skilled Nursing Facility at the Wisconsin Veteran’s Home at King, WI.

David was born April 13, 1947 in Columbus, WI to Lawrence and Louise (Abbuhl) Rehfeldt. He attended schools in Beaver Dam graduating in 1965. Shortly thereafter, David was drafted into the US Army, where he served in Vietnam war as a member of the scout platoon, 2nd Battalion, 47th Infantry, 9th Infantry Division. He earned a Bronze Star Medal with a ‘V’ for ‘Valor in Combat’ for his personal bravery and devotion to duty.