David R. Chrislaw, age 90 of rural Shullsburg, WI passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at his home.

He was born March 29, 1929 in Caledonia, WI the son of Roy and Ethel (Pate) Chrislaw. Dave lived in Beaver Dam, WI until 1950 where he graduated from Beaver Dam in 1947. Following high school, Dave moved to Clinton, WI where he met the love of his life Phyllis Garvey. They were married on April 28, 1956 in Beloit, WI. He began his lifelong journey of farming with his father and brother in 1956. Together, David and Phyllis bought Dave's parent's farm where they raised beef cows in Clinton, WI until 1991 when they relocated to Shullsburg where the family continues to farm today.

Dave is survived by his wife Phyllis at home; five children: Carie Fairchild of Clinton, WI, Cynthia (Kevin) Tyvoll of Prescott, WI, Cathleen (Jeff) George of Cuba City, WI, Bruce (Karla) Chrislaw of Clinton, and Stacy (Randy) Leitner of Monroe, WI, six grandchildren: Kyle Chrislaw, Nicole Chrislaw, Michelle (Sean) Donagan, Jason (Nicole) Inman, Megan Leitner, and Levi Leitner; four great-grandchildren: Colin and Shannon Donagan and Walter and Harrison Inman; and one sister: Mary Ann Barrier of Punta Gorda, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Robert Chrislaw and Wallace Chrislaw; and one sister: Eva Grace Barstow.

Dave was a proud member of Rock County Beef Producers in Wisconsin. He loved going to auctions where he was known to hold a conversation with just about anyone. Dave's true-life passion was farming and he thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of his work. He could often be found playing with his new "toys" (tractors) on the farm. Dave cherished his family and the memories they created together more then anything else in the world. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Erickson Funeral Home (235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg) with Rev. Russ Paul officiating. A visitation will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank all the staff from Agrace Hospice for their caring support.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Dave's name.