David N. Bryson, 62, of Hazel Green, WI passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 25th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI with Rev. Calvin Hughes officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Friends may call on Wednesday, April 24th from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI and on Thursday, April 25th from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

David was born on September 15, 1956 to Stanley & Delpha (Chadwick) Bryson in Hazel Green, WI. He married Jackie L. McCusker on January 30, 1982 at the United Methodist Church in Cuba City, WI. David worked for over 34 years at Renaissance Restoration in Galena, IL. David enjoyed woodworking, fishing, a Green Bay Packers fan, tending to his lawn & garden, feeding the birds & squirrels, playing his guitar & listening to music, especially Elvis, and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren, family & friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

David is survived by his loving wife, Jackie; a daughter, Jamie (Jesus) Sayago of Dubuque, IA; 2 brothers: Virgil Bryson of Platteville, WI and Vernon Bryson of Dickeyville, WI; a sister, Betty Nelson of Platteville, WI; 4 grandchildren: David, Alex, Emberlyn & Giovanni; an aunt, Nancy Becker of Hazel Green, WI; along with nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Rosenann Proto and maternal grandmother, Edith Chadwick.

In lieu of plants & flowers a David N. Bryson Memorial Fund has been established.