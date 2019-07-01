David M. Riek age 48 of Baraboo passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on February 19, 1971 the son of David A. and Edeltraud (Zimmermann) Riek in Heidelberg, Germany.

David was an avid fisherman, hunter, outdoorsman, very mechanically inclined and was always there for his friends when needed.

David was dependable and worked hard in the construction trades.

Survivors include his son, Justin Riek of Baraboo/Green Bay, his father, David A. Riek and special friend Pam Chehade of Spring Green, his mother, Edeltraud "Liz" (Thomas) Dunnick of Madison, his brother Thomas of Madison, aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Marian and Julius Riek of Plain, maternal grandparents, Peter & Sophia Zimmermann of Germany.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.