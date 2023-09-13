David M. Perrin, age 92, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2023, at Sienna Crest Assisted Living, Dodgeville, WI. Dave was born on July 15, 1931, the oldest of three boys to Lucina and Frank Perrin in Beetown, WI.
Dave grew up in a farming family that moved around Wisconsin quite a bit in the early years.
One of the family farms was in rural Linden, WI and he met his future wife Naomi G. Martin at her parents’ General Store where she worked in Edmund, WI. They married on June 11, 1951 after Dave completed bootcamp for the Navy and moved to Florida for his Naval Training as an Electronic Technician. He spent 6 months of his navy career in French Morocco and was a 1st Class Petty Officer.
After his 4 years in the Navy, they moved back to WI and bought a farm in Cross Plains, and he attended UW-Madison for engineering for a year or two. They moved back to Edmund in 1958 and ran Peter Martin’s (father-in-law) general store. They built a house in Edmund and raised 3 children while Dave tried his hand at different ventures. He was a Surge Milking Equipment dealer for 7-8 years, then was a Purina feed salesman, and then sold machinery for Bensen Equipment of Barneveld. They bought a small farm on rural Esch Rd, Dodgeville and were farming that as he started working for General Telephone in Dodgeville. They were lifetime members of EAA and worked at the airshows in Oshkosh.
He worked for GTE for 20 years; when he retired they moved to Bolivar, TN and he was a ground instructor at the flight school and then managed the Hardeman County Airport for several years. At the same time, he was a rural mail carrier for the Post office. He was a pilot and over the years owned a few different aircraft, and was always collecting old tractors, cars and trucks and building and designing things.
They moved back to Wisconsin in 2012 and finally retired. Dave was preceded in death by Naomi in January 2023; his daughter Kathy Meier; a daughter-in-law Sandi Perrin; brother Merlin Perrin; and sister-in-law Annette Perrin.
He is survived by a daughter Cindy (Richard) Gorder, of Mineral Point and son Tom Perrin of Edmund; grandson Jeff (Megan) Perrin of Highland; three great grandchildren Henry, Harrison, and Sadie Perrin; brother Lyle (Janet) Perrin of Waukesha; as well as many friends.
Dave’s family would like to express sincere appreciation to Upland Hills Health Hospice and the staff at Sienna Crest for their excellent care, and Houck Funeral Homes for their compassionate support.
