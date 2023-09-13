David M. Perrin

David M. Perrin, age 92, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2023, at Sienna Crest Assisted Living, Dodgeville, WI. Dave was born on July 15, 1931, the oldest of three boys to Lucina and Frank Perrin in Beetown, WI.

Dave grew up in a farming family that moved around Wisconsin quite a bit in the early years.

