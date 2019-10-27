David Lloyd "Dave" Hull

MADISON - David "Dave" Lloyd Hull, age 81, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, unexpectedly after a short illness. He was born on April 28, 1938, in Madison, the son of Wayne and Dolores (Havey) Hull.

Dave graduated from East High School and M.A.T.C. and proudly served in the U.S. Army in Korea.

Dave worked for the phone company industry. After retiring, he spent his time reading, woodworking, working on his house, rebuilding his player piano, showing movies on his projector- his love of classic sci-fi and pop culture, and helping his special neighbor, Marge. Up until the last couple months, Dave road his bike six miles everyday. He was a lifelong east sider.

Dave is survived by his brother, Toby (Cindy) Hull; niece, Shelly (Hull) Riddle; six nephews, Doug, Scott (Jennifer), Toby Jr., David, Michael, and Casey (Rachel) Hull; and many special grand- nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jerry (Jan) Hull

A private service will be held. Memorials may be made to the family.

A special thank you to the Meriter Hospitcal staff in the ICU.