Obituaries

David L Reynolds

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 11:01 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 11:01 PM CDT

David L. Reynolds, 59 of Mauston passed away Thursday, April 26, 2018 at his home surrounded by family and friends.

David was born in Tomah, Wisconsin on September 21, 1958 the son of Lyle and Joanne (Stout) Reynolds.

David enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and riding his motorcycle.

He is survived by the love of his life and very special friend Lynn Dell  Pelton, his brother Randy (Karen) Reynolds, his nephews Cody (Mandy) Reynolds, Kyle (Morgan) Reynolds, his five great nieces and nephews Cameron, Bryce, Reese, Kylen and Mylah, and his wonderful dog Sasha, and other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, May 5, 2018 at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston where friends may call from 11:00 am until time of service.

