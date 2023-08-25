David L. “Dave” Stahlnecker, age 70 of Darlington, WI passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington. He was born November 29, 1952 in Darlington the son of J. Norbert and Joyce (Ward) Stahlnecker. Dave was a proud graduate of Darlington High School, class of 1971. His passion for automobiles guided him towards a degree in Autobody Technicians from Southwest Technical College in Fennimore, WI. This passion would become a common thread in his professional life. Dave's career spanned several different industries as he worked as an auto body tech, a grain elevator operator, and a restaurant owner. Yet, it was his time as a semi-truck driver where he truly found joy, discovering a love for the open road and '18 wheelin'.
In August 1999, Dave united in marriage with Robin Mellenberger at the Little Brown Church in Iowa. When he married Robin he gained the title of father to Joshua Fox of South Wayne, WI, Paige (Javier) Garcia of Wisconsin Dells, WI, and Chad (Ashley) Fox of South Wayne. His joy multiplied with the addition of his grandchildren, Tristan Rees of Reedsburg, WI and Keegan Rees at home, Max, Jake, Lily, and Drew Fox all at home. He was a brother to his sisters, Kay (Tony) Beardsley of Eau Claire, WI, Jill Stahlnecker of Baraboo, WI, and Jane (Mike) Hanrahan of Laurenceburg, IN; and had many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Gina Sanders.
Fueled by his love for cars and racing, Dave was an avid fan of the racetrack and watching NASCAR. His interests extended beyond the asphalt, enjoying boating and the joy of vacationing with his family. He was a regular at New Horizon’s in Darlington where he would gather with his "coffee clutch" group, sharing stories, laughter, and camaraderie over steaming cups of coffee. But it was his grandkids who held a special place in his heart. The holidays were his favorite time of year and he always looked forward to decorating for Christmas. He cherished every moment spent with them, and they adored their "Bapa", knowing that whatever they needed, all they had to do was ask.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Darlington United Methodist Church with Rev. InSun Lee officiating. A private family burial will be held in Union Grove Cemetery following the service. A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 30, 2023 from 9:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at Darlington United Methodist Church. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Dave’s name.
