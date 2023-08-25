David L. “Dave” Stahlnecker

David L. “Dave” Stahlnecker, age 70 of Darlington, WI passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington. He was born November 29, 1952 in Darlington the son of J. Norbert and Joyce (Ward) Stahlnecker. Dave was a proud graduate of Darlington High School, class of 1971. His passion for automobiles guided him towards a degree in Autobody Technicians from Southwest Technical College in Fennimore, WI. This passion would become a common thread in his professional life. Dave's career spanned several different industries as he worked as an auto body tech, a grain elevator operator, and a restaurant owner. Yet, it was his time as a semi-truck driver where he truly found joy, discovering a love for the open road and '18 wheelin'.

In August 1999, Dave united in marriage with Robin Mellenberger at the Little Brown Church in Iowa. When he married Robin he gained the title of father to Joshua Fox of South Wayne, WI, Paige (Javier) Garcia of Wisconsin Dells, WI, and Chad (Ashley) Fox of South Wayne. His joy multiplied with the addition of his grandchildren, Tristan Rees of Reedsburg, WI and Keegan Rees at home, Max, Jake, Lily, and Drew Fox all at home. He was a brother to his sisters, Kay (Tony) Beardsley of Eau Claire, WI, Jill Stahlnecker of Baraboo, WI, and Jane (Mike) Hanrahan of Laurenceburg, IN; and had many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Gina Sanders.