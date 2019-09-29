OREGON - David K. Stratton, age 76, of Oregon, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, awaiting the start of the Packer Game. Dave was born to Stanley and Esther (Enger) Stratton on March 25, 1943.

He was raised on a farm in Black River Falls, Wis., until 6th grade. At that time, he and his mother and brother relocated to Madison, Wis., where he attended Lowell Elementary School and then East High School. He graduated in 1961. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where they trained him for his many years of employment with AT&T. He worked with AT&T for 30 years, retiring in 1994 at the age of 51. During his retirement he continued to work part time delivering auto parts for Edmunds, Bumper to Bumper and Weaver.

Dave and Pat (Reeder) Stratton were married at Trinity Lutheran Church on Feb. 16, 1968. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year with a gathering at their daughter's home with extended family. His greatest love was his family. He was always proud of his kids and grandkids and most recently his great-grandson. Throughout the years he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, bowling and golf. David was also an avid Wisconsin sports fan, always rooting for the Packers, Brewers and Badgers.

David was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Pat; son, Jim (Theresa) of Oregon; and daughter, Jill (Scott) Smith of Lake Mills. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Jacob Stratton of Oregon, Danielle (Cory) Schack of Poynette, Adam and Claire Smith of Lake Mills, as well as great-grandson, Jeffrey Stratton. He is further survived by his brother, Ron (Barb) Stratton of Prairie Du Chien; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pam and Ron Ahles of Park Falls. David is also survived by his niece, Julie (Bill) Bulawa; and nephew, Jerry (Georgette) Stratton; and many other friends and extended family.

There will be a visitation at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 3, 2019, as well as at PEOPLE'S UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 103 N. Alpine Pkwy., Oregon, starting at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. There will be a luncheon to follow at the church. Burial will be at a future date at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona with family in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the People's United Methodist Church in Oregon, Dane County Humane Society or the VA Community Living Center where David received excellent care recently following foot surgery.

