David Joseph Laurent, age 69 of Blanchardville, Wisconsin and Fountain Valley, California died on Saturday, December 7, 2019 as the result of an accident on his farm.

He was born on April 23, 1950 in Racine, Wisconsin to Joseph and Traia (Kiley) Laurent.

He grew up in Racine with his family of 12 children. He went to grade school and graduated from High School in Racine. He went on to the UW Milwaukee, attending 4 years studying accounting. He started working as an assistant controller at Dale Chevrolet in Waukesha, and then John Lancaster Chevrolet in Sun Prairie. While working at Dale Chevrolet he met his future wife, Elaine Marie Urbashich, and they were married on June 28, 1975 in the St. Dominick's Catholic Church in Brookfield. Soon after they were married, they lived in McFarland, Wisconsin, and then due to job transfers they moved to Algonquin, Illinois, and then in 1991 they moved to Fountain Valley, California. After leaving the auto business, Dave began working for ADP with auto dealership services and then started his own business, first Great Lakes Key Register, and then in Texas and southern states his business Lone Star Key Register.

He is a member of the Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church in Huntington Beach, California. Dave was an avid bow hunter, and enjoyed planting trees, and tending to his farm, making sure his farm (Del Terra) was well taken care of and preserving the land. He also was a car enthusiast. Dave was a wonderful husband, father and loved being a grandfather. He was known as Grandpa Gizmo to the grandchildren. Dave was inseparable from his Jack Russell Terrier, Fletch.

Dave is survived by his wife, Elaine Laurent of Blanchardville, WI and Fountain Valley, CA; two daughters, Nicole (Eric) Kloeppel of Cardiff By The Sea, CA, and Danielle Laurent of San Francisco, CA; two grandchildren, Hannah and Colton Kloeppel; and Siblings Edward, Marie, Mark, Dennis, Tony, and Jean.

A visitation for David will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:00 until 11:00 am, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 304 Meadow St, in Blanchardville. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM. Fr. Paul Eruva of that church will officiate. A catered funeral lunch will follow at Blanchard Hall, 204 South Main Street in Blanchardville. Saether Funeral Service of Blanchardville is assisting the family.

