David J. Ziegler, 72, of Baraboo, WI, passed away on January 6, 2019, at home. He was born on October 22, 1946, the son of George and Irma (Hanson) Ziegler.



David was a Vietnam War veteran, enlisted as an air traffic controller in the Air Force from 1967 to 1971, and was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant.



David was known for his sarcastic sense of humor and generosity toward neighbors, friends and family. He was a devoted Catholic. He enjoyed guns, painting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, being outdoors, playing music, and spending time with his children and grandchildren, who he loved dearly.



David is preceded in death by his parents, George and Irma Ziegler, his brother Martin Ziegler, his sister Elizabeth Swartz.



David is survived by his siblings Lois Vetsch, Margie Ringling, William Ziegler, Donald Ziegler, Roger Ziegler, Karen Olson, and Raymond Ziegler, as well as his children April Walker, Rebecca Cunningham, Benjamin Ziegler, Steven Ziegler, and Ryan Ziegler, and 9 grandchildren.



Funeral services are at St. Joseph's Parish in Baraboo, WI, February 16, at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at St. Hubert's Cemetery in Bluegrass, MN, at a later date.



Please donate to Food for the Poor, Inc. in memory of David.



