MIDDLETON - David J. Ziegler, age 75, of Middleton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PETER'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7121 County Rd K, Ashton, at 11:00 am on Friday October 4, 2019, with Father Chris Gernetzke presiding. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 3, 2019, and also at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Ashton from 10:00 am until the time of the service on Friday.

