David J. Gray

David James Gray, passed away on September 30, 2018. Dave was born to Brenda and Jim Gray Jr on 9/20/87 in Milwaukee.

He lost his battle with his opioid addiction on 9/30/18. Dave struggled with this for over 10 years, taking him to dark places, alone. We learned to cherish the sober days, as Dave had a quick wit and was genuinely warm, compassionate, generous and always rooted for the underdog.

As a young child, Dave suffered a significant hearing loss which seemed to sharpen his other senses, especially vision. He saw things many of us missed, figuratively and literally. Specifically an emu in the powder plant (we didn’t believe him until we saw it in the paper the next week), or a King Fisher while tubing on Lake Wisconsin.

Dave had great friendships in his life. The first, Daren Kamrath, it seemed that they were inseparable – whether going to an auction, buying peacocks or playing euchre in the milk house. The second, his grandfather, Ivan Groth. They may have been in a ‘shoot off’ at the Leland Trap club when Dave was about 12 – it seemed to go on forever-, making bologna, and with Mike, strategically planning the sacred deer hunt. I suspect they occasionally ‘covered’ for each other, and got into a bit of trouble together. He also had a very special relationship with his Grandma Gerri, always spending parts of his summer in Milwaukee, exploring the city, collecting coins, and she taught him to make the best chocolate frosting.

Dave is survived by his mom and dad, Brenda Gray and Jim Gray Jr, his brother Mike, sister -in -law Audrey, niece and nephew Penny and Leo, whom he cherished, his maternal grand mother, Kathleen Gray and step-grandmother Liz Groth, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Geraldine (Baier) Michalak and Ivan Groth, paternal grandfather James Gray and best friend, Daren Kamrath.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Sunday, October 7, 2018 at Hooverson Funeral Home, Sauk City, WI

Our son and brother left a lasting impression on those he loved, and those who loved him. We will miss you forever.



Memorials may be given to the family or to the C.A.R.E. Recovery program in Prairie du Sac, WI.

