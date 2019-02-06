David J. Gartner
Madison – David J. Gartner, age 83, of Madison, died at his home on Friday, February 1, 2019 surrounded by his family following a brief illness.
He was born on August 12, 1935 in Sterling, IL, the son of Jack and Elizabeth (Lease) Gartner. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving 20 years in both Korea and Vietnam. He was a dedicated member of Ducks Unlimited for over 32 years and acted as District Chairman. He was a member of the American Legion, #481, Fleet Reserve Association, life member of the NRA and was a hunter safty instructor. He was a passionate duck hunter. He also enjoyed fishing, collecting antiques. Best of all he was a black-belt in BS.
He is survived by four children, Dan (Angie) Gartner of Madison, Mike Gartner of Madison, Tom (Kristi) Gartner of Randolph, and Mark Gartner of Madison; dear friend Nancy Thompson; one brother Pete (Nancy) Gartner of Princeton, IL; nine grandchildren, Nicole (Jon), Ashley (Nick), Kyle, Wes, Matthew (Malissa), Sierra (Robert), Samantha, Grace and Holly; four great-grandchildren, Max, Kam, Cooper, Wyatt, and fifth great-grandchild expected in 2019; four step-grandchildren, Trever (Molly), Tara (Mack), Luther (Savanah) and Cecilia; three step-great-grandchildren, Alex, Stella and Gavin; and special friend James Higgins and family.
He was preceded in death by his wife Tsutae, his parents, brother William and two sisters, Helen and Mary.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
