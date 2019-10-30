David J. "Dave" Meier, age 86, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019.

He was born on May 15, 1933, in Waunakee, the son of Hugo and Helen (Hellenbrand) Meier.

Dave proudly served in the United States Army from 1959 to 1961. He returned home and started his long career in masonry work. Following his retirement, Dave continued a very active life, showing care and concern by helping family and friends. He was a hard-working individual who enjoyed working with his hands and playing cards.

He was devoted to his Catholic faith and was a long time, very active member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Dane. A kind and gentleman, he will be dearly missed by many family and friends.

Dave is survived by his four siblings; Kenneth (Marian) Meier, James (Bev) Meier, Lois (David) Spahn, and Roman (Sandra) Meier and he is also survived by many other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother William.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MICHAEL CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 South Military Road, Dane, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 10:00 am with Father Scott Jablonski presiding. A visitation will be held at WINN CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and again on Saturday at the church from 9:00 am until the time of Mass.

Graveside services with full military honors will follow the Mass at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery.

Winn Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee

608-849-4513