David Grulke

David J. Grulke age 55, died on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at home. He was born on May 24, 1968 in Madison to Robert H. and Edna (Betlach). He is survived by: his mother, Edna (Roger) Odegaard; siblings, Robert, Patrick (Holly), Shawn (Brad) Nelson, and Scott; nephews, Zachary (Christina), Cody and Collin Nelson and 2 great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his father.
David was an example of perseverance and positivity. Despite his visual impairments, he was an accomplished wrestler, swimmer and woodworker. He continued to thrive through a 30+ year battle with MS living independently and remaining an integral part of a boundless network. He harnessed his talents as a peacemaker motivating countless friends and family who were blessed to know him.
David would not be defined by barriers but by his virtue and love. His lack of sight paled to his ability to see the value of every person God placed in his path. His inability to use his limbs was eclipsed by the power of his heart and mind. Regardless of challenge, he found purpose making this world a better place.
A service will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bristol Lutheran Church, 6835 Highway N, Sun Prairie. A visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, consider supporting Multiple Sclerosis, Wisconsin Braille Inc., Anarida Foundation or other worthy causes.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.