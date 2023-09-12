David Grulke

David J. Grulke age 55, died on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at home. He was born on May 24, 1968 in Madison to Robert H. and Edna (Betlach). He is survived by: his mother, Edna (Roger) Odegaard; siblings, Robert, Patrick (Holly), Shawn (Brad) Nelson, and Scott; nephews, Zachary (Christina), Cody and Collin Nelson and 2 great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his father.

David was an example of perseverance and positivity. Despite his visual impairments, he was an accomplished wrestler, swimmer and woodworker. He continued to thrive through a 30+ year battle with MS living independently and remaining an integral part of a boundless network. He harnessed his talents as a peacemaker motivating countless friends and family who were blessed to know him.