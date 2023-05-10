David G. “Gutter” Cunzenheim, 56, of Platteville, died on Saturday, May 6, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be at 7:00 PM, Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until the time of the celebration. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Dave was born May 11, 1966 to Frank and Virginia “Ginny” (Jansen) Cunzenheim in Cuba City, WI. On September 14, 2019, he was united in marriage to Misti Carmody in Ridgeway, WI. Dave grew up in Platteville, having many friends, some still from high school. He was a social fun loving guy who loved to just sit, have a beer and visit, especially about cars. Dave loved to tear engines apart and put them back together brand new. Cars, trucks, motorcycles, garden tractors, nothing was safe from him. He started the General Aluminum company. His construction company was his pride and joy and he was damn good at it. Perfectionist all the way! Dave was in high demand and always busy. He passed his knowledge on to his son, Nicholas, both in engines and construction. Dave was very proud of Nicholas and also Daisy for going to school and becoming an RN through lots of hard work and perseverance and for giving him his two little grandsons. He also loved to fish, until life got too busy, teaching Daisy the love of fishing as a little girl and going on fishing trips with his “Bros” Jeff, Ozzy, Kendall, Colt and Don.
Dave is survived by his wife, Misti, two children Daisy (Storm) Wiegel, Nicholas (Nick Camenisch) Cunzenheim and their mother, Christine (Fink) Kamps; two grandsons Ridge and Kove Wiegel, sisters, Deb (Doug) Custer, Sandy (Cary Maxey) Douglas, Tammy (Jim) Montgomery and Kerry (Jason Lockhart) Cunzenheim and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Cathy Custer, brother, Timothy, brothers-in-law, Cadens Carmody, Mike Douglas and Mike Custer, nephew, Kasey Custer and niece, Mandy Douglas.
Dave definitely enjoyed life and having a good time, no matter who he was with. He will be missed by all.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.