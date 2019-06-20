David F. Burbach, 69, of Henderson, NV, formerly of Platteville, WI & Cuba City, WI passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Sioux Falls, SD.

Services will be held on Monday June 24, 2019 at 11a.m. at St. Augustine University Parish in Platteville, WI. Burial will be in the Block House Cemetery in rural Platteville, WI.

Friends may call from 3p.m.-7p.m. on Sunday, June 23rd at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Monday, from 10a.m. til time of service at the church.

Complete arrangements are pending.



