David Ell “Bagger” Smith

Dodgeville - David Ell “Bagger” Smith, age 76, of Dodgeville, previously of Albert Lea, MN passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family after a hard fight with dementia.

David was born March 21, 1947 to Herschel and Dorothy Smith in Albert Lea, MN. He farmed on the family farm until 1979. David served in the US Navy from 1964 to 1968.