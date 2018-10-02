David E. Roberts

Fitchburg - David Eugene Roberts, age 88, passed away peacefully at his home on September 28, 2018.

David was born December 23, 1929 at his family home at Arena, WI, the son of Arthur E. and Esther S. (Coombs) Roberts. He and his wife, Wallis Leona (Fillion) Roberts, were blessed with sixty-one years together. They spent the first 30 years of marriage at their home at Arena before moving to Fitchburg.



He graduated from Arena Union Free High School in 1947. He honorably served in the US Army during the Korean War from 1951-1953 receiving a Purple Heart. After serving, he was employed and did his electrical apprenticeship with his father, owner of A.E. Roberts Electrical Contractors as well as attending the MATC electrical program. He joined the University of Wisconsin Electrical shop in 1961 and remained there until his retirement in March 1992. David loved his work on campus and had many fond memories of his co-workers.



During retirement, he enjoyed many winters at Siesta Key, FL after his stroke, loving the warm weather and many friends in the area.



David is survived by his wife Wallis, four sisters, Dorothy (Lester - very special friend of David) Baker of Arena, Donna (Linus) Schoepp of Cross Plains, Dixie (Robert) Drachenberg of Madison, Dolores (Thomas) Hosking of Black Earth, and one brother, Danny (Linda) Roberts of Belvidere, IL. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly; each one special to him. He loved sharing stories of the past especially when the memories included them.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Darlene and her husband Rev. C. Eugene Boorom, and a brother Douglas Roberts.



Special thanks to St. Mary's Adult Day Health Center for twenty years of wonderful care and also the VA Clinician staff, Dr. Jeff Wood, of SSM, and Heartland Hospice for their unique care and support provided to make his last days more comfortable.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at High Point Church, 7702 Old Sauk Rd, Madison, with Senior Pastor Nic Gibson officiating. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona, following a luncheon.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Heartland Hospice, High Point Church or a charity of your choice.