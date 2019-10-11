David E. Ellingson age 58 of Windsor, WI, formerly of Monroe, died Monday, October 7, 2019.

Dave was born on September 29, 1961 in Monroe, the son of Eugene and Donna Ellingson. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1980 and married Mary Gordee on July 30, 1988 at the Jordan Lutheran Church. He worked for the Green County Highway Department for 27 years before retiring in 2017. He was employed by Rufer Excavating for two years following his retirement. He was a member of Jordan Lutheran Church. Dave was always supportive of his family and friends and devoted his time and energy in caring for them. People were drawn to Dave through his personality and sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellingson of Windsor; three children, Ryan of Sun Prairie, Sean of Monroe, and Teela of Footville; his parents, Eugene and Donna Ellingson of Monroe; two sisters, Jean (Steve) Wenger of Davis, IL, and Becky (Barry) Tunstall of Georgia; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by an infant brother, James Ivan Ellingson; a nephew, Adam Johnson; and his in-laws, Merlyn and Gloria Gordee.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Jordan Lutheran Church, Jordan Township, with Rev. Ethan Luhman officiating. Burial will follow in the Jordan Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 13, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Hope Evangelical Free Church, 2902 13th. Street, Monroe.

A memorial fund will be established in David's name.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family.

