Madison - David Douglas Dotson, age 44, passed away on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at Select Specialty Hospital in Madison, Wisc.

He was born on October 31, 1973, in Mauston, Wisc, the son of Mary and David Dotson.

David Douglas Dotson (affectionately nicknamed DD) was a proud member of the Bear Clan of the Ho-Chunk nation. He was adopted at the age of 5, and his father was on active duty in the military at the time, which required numerous moves. One of those moves took him from Wisconsin to North Carolina where his brother James was born in 1977. From North Carolina, the family moved back to the Mauston area and then to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan for seven years.

Later moves took them to South Carolina for several years, back to Wisconsin for a year, then to the U.P. again, and finally back to Wisconsin upon his father's retirement from the military. One of the prerequisites to any move was whether there were ample fishing, hunting, and camping opportunities. DD was an avid outdoorsman and loved being in nature. He loved animals, and they seemed to be attracted to him. He adopted and cared for birds, rabbits, fish, cats, and dogs throughout his childhood and into adulthood.

DD graduated from Sun Prairie High School in Sun Prairie, WI and went on to complete an Associate Degree in Human Resources from Madison Area Technical College. He worked in commercial property maintenance and landscaping, again appealing to his love of the outdoors.

He was a gifted artist and won several awards while in high school. David had a knack for figuring out and setting up electronics as they evolved over the years - from personal computers and video games to DVD players and even Roku. He loved sci-fi movies, especially the Star Wars series. Anyone that took the time to know David was attracted to him, and he readily made friends. He had a good and compassionate heart and was willing to help people he barely knew. He would give them the proverbial "shirt off his back" even when he didn't have one to give. His real love and the apple of his eye was his daughter, Shyanna, to whom he tried to impart his wisdom and guidance. Few fathers loved their daughter more.

He is survived by his mom, Mary, who was his biggest fan and the love of her life. Also survived by his dad, David, and his "little" brother, James (sibling rivalry at it's best), his daughter Shyanna, his maternal grandmother, Carolyn Neverman, aunts Brenda Simerson, Connie Smith and Debra Dotson; cousins Andrea Beeken and Rodney Peach, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Harvey Simdon; paternal grandparents, Harold & Connie Dotson; maternal great-grandparents, Ernie and Ollie Kleinschmidt, and his beloved aunt, Mary Lyn Cooper.

Memorials services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Cress Funeral Home, 6021 University Avenue, Madison, WI 53705.