David "Dave" Gene Stokes

KONICA MINOLTA DIGITAL CAMERA

KONICA MINOLTA DIGITAL CAMERA

Madison-David Gene "Dave" Stokes, 69, of Madison, WI passed away at home on May 26, 2019. He was born October 25, 1949, in Peoria, IL, to Charles and Dorothy Jean (Sommer) Stokes.

Dave grew up in Peoria, IL and was a graduate of Bradley University in Peoria and John Marshall Law School in Chicago. After law school, he served as a Captain in the Judge Advocate General Corps of the United States Army; he was on active duty for three years and in the Army Reserve for six years. He taught Business Law for 28 years at Madison Area Technical College (now Madison College) and loved his students.

Dave enjoyed playing golf, especially exploring new courses and playing with his brother and sons. He was an avid in-person spectator of PGA, LPGA, and Champions Tour golf events. Dave loved dogs and had one or more as pets throughout most of his life, and was a supporter of the Dane County Humane Society. He had an abiding passion for reading about and talking about history and politics, listening to classical music, especially Beethoven, and participating in MATC Theater productions. He was an active member of Heritage Congregational Church since 2010, and was a member of the Breakfast Optimist Club of Madison.

He is survived by his wife, Marian; daughter Laura Stokes (John Marks), sons Christopher Stokes (Christine) and Robert Stokes (Kristina); grandchildren Eleanor, Peter, Ethan, Margaret, John, Julia, and Emma; and brothers Michael (Jane) and James (Carla). He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on June 9 at Heritage Congregational Church, 3102 Prairie Road, Madison, WI 53719. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Dave's honor to be made to Heritage Congregational Church at the address above or to the Madison College Foundation in support of student scholarships (www.supportmadisoncollege.org). To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.