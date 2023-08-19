FITCHBURG - David D. Wisnefske, age 73 and long-time resident of Monroe, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at The Waterford at Fitchburg. He was born on Sept. 24, 1949, in Clintonville, Wis., to Max and Esther (Binder) Wisnefske.
David earned his B.S. from UW-Madison and his M.D. from the Medical College of Wisconsin. He completed his residency in Radiology at UW-Madison. He married his sweetheart and fellow health care professional, Kristin (Schmidt) Wisnefske, on May 21, 1977, in Milwaukee. David worked as a radiologist for over 20 years and retired in 1999 to pursue what would become his new passion, prairie restoration. Following in the footsteps of one of his favorite writers and conservationists, Aldo Leopold, David dedicated the next 20 years of his life to restoring the historic landscapes of western Green County to their former wildflower glory. When David wasn’t planting flowers, he assisted others with their own restoration projects and served as a volunteer educator to pass on his conservation ethic to future generations. David’s Savanna Springs - with its old-growth burr oak trees, quiet meandering stream, and trout pond - was a popular destination for his friends and family. David loved hunting and fishing and repeatedly donated the use of his land to the Boys Scouts of America and Pheasants Forever as an active member of both organizations. Nicknamed, “the Prairie Doc,” David’s legacy will live on in the land and in the hearts of his family and all those he inspired through his efforts to restore and maintain Southwestern Wisconsin’s sweeping prairies.
David is survived by his wife, Kristin; son, Matthew; daughter, Ana; daughter-in-law, Adrienne Roach; two brothers-in-law, Roy and Kurt Schmidt; sister-in-law, Janet Wisnefske; three nieces, Alyson and Nicole Schmidt and Leanna Wisnefske; and nephew, Nathan Wisnefske. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Mark Wisnefske.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. A private burial service will be held at Natural Path Sanctuary, Verona. A celebration of life will be held in Monroe, Wis., at a later date.
The family is profoundly grateful to the staff at Joyce's Homecare, the Waterford, and Agrace HospiceCare for all the wonderful care and support they have given to Dave and his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Aldo Leopold Foundation or to the Driftless Conservancy. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
