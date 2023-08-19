David D. Wisnefske

FITCHBURG - David D. Wisnefske, age 73 and long-time resident of Monroe, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at The Waterford at Fitchburg. He was born on Sept. 24, 1949, in Clintonville, Wis., to Max and Esther (Binder) Wisnefske.

David earned his B.S. from UW-Madison and his M.D. from the Medical College of Wisconsin. He completed his residency in Radiology at UW-Madison. He married his sweetheart and fellow health care professional, Kristin (Schmidt) Wisnefske, on May 21, 1977, in Milwaukee. David worked as a radiologist for over 20 years and retired in 1999 to pursue what would become his new passion, prairie restoration. Following in the footsteps of one of his favorite writers and conservationists, Aldo Leopold, David dedicated the next 20 years of his life to restoring the historic landscapes of western Green County to their former wildflower glory. When David wasn’t planting flowers, he assisted others with their own restoration projects and served as a volunteer educator to pass on his conservation ethic to future generations. David’s Savanna Springs - with its old-growth burr oak trees, quiet meandering stream, and trout pond - was a popular destination for his friends and family. David loved hunting and fishing and repeatedly donated the use of his land to the Boys Scouts of America and Pheasants Forever as an active member of both organizations. Nicknamed, “the Prairie Doc,” David’s legacy will live on in the land and in the hearts of his family and all those he inspired through his efforts to restore and maintain Southwestern Wisconsin’s sweeping prairies.