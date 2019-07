SUN PRAIRIE--David D. Elder, age 85, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. He was born on February 8, 1934 in Marshalltown, IA to Dean and Harriet (Dillon) Elder. He was united in marriage to Sharon Neudorff.

David is survived by his children Todd H. and Tracy W. Elder; grandchildren; and a brother Dean, Jr. He is preceded in death by his wife Sharon.

No formal services will be held. David will be placed to rest beside his wife at Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown, IA.