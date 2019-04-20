David C. Davenport

David Curtis Davenport, one of Madison's most talented bassists, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare at the age of 67. He was born to Mary Young on January 28, 1952 in Chicago, Illinois.

David was an accomplished Madison Musician for more than 5 decades, playing with many musicians and bands in the Madison area. He worked at UW-Madison DoIT for more than 20 years. He attended Franklin Elementary, Lincoln Middle School, Madison Central H.S. and graduated from Madison West H.S in 1970. He was a UW-Madison graduate.

David marched with the Madison Scouts Drum & Bugle Corp. beginning with the Jr. Scouts and aged out of the Sr. Scouts. He received an Unsung Hero Award from the Rotary Club in 1970 for helping to calm racial tension in the schools.

David was loved by many, was a mentor, and will be greatly missed.

Survivors included his daughter, Syreeta Davenport; lifelong partner, Susan Pollow; brother, Ollie Lamount Matthews (Cindy); sisters, Marlieta (David) Matthews Beckman and Robin Matthews (Dan); sister-in-laws, Shirley (Dan) Smith, Wanda (Randy) Knipfer, Barb (John) Carter; nephews, Cameron, Tony, Todd, Anthony, Brian and Jeffrey; nieces, Danielle, Shelly, Amy, Missy, and Jodi ; many great nieces and nephews; cousins; and many dear friends and musicians in our community. David is preceded in death by his mother, Mary E. Matthews (nee: Young); brother, Edward "Buster" Matthews; father & mother in-law, Arnold & Waunetta Pollow.

Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Rd, Madison. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m.to 12 p.m. before the service. Guests are invited to a celebration of life following the burial at The Coliseum Bar, 232 E. Olin Ave., Madison.